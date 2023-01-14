6PM Saturday- It was a cold, sunny and windy day with temperatures only reaching the 50s. Tomorrow will be similar, starting out only in the mid 20s in the tomorrow. By Monday, it will still be chilly but more clouds are moving in ahead of an approaching system. A line of showers will effect us on Tuesday with warming temperatures. Highs will be back into the 70s during the middle of the week with lows in the 50s. There are rain chances and cloudy skies nearly each day next week and next weekend as well.