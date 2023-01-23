6PM Monday- After a very rainy end to the weekend, we had abundant sunshine to kick off the work week! Winds were gusty up to 30mph, but are settling down now with clear skies expected overnight. The light winds and clear skies will support very cold temperatures. Lows will be in the 20s for the majority of the CSRA. Sun will be back for Tuesday with clouds moving in late at night and overnight showers. Temperatures will be chilly again in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be much warmer because of a warm front passage. This will also bring the chance of severe weather. As of now, the timeline looks to be 7AM-6PM. Rain totals will be around 2-3″ with gusty winds being the biggest concern. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for the entire CSRA, but that could become a higher risk as we get closer to the date.

Temperatures will be pretty chilly the rest of the week with sun through Saturday. Cloudy and rainy conditions will be back for the end of January into February.