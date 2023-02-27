5PM Monday- It was a windy and warm Monday! Temperatures reached the upper 70s and low 80s with wind gusts around 30 mph. The Wind Advisory ends at 7PM tonight, but gusts will still be up to around 25 mph for our Tuesday. It’s mostly cloudy now with isolated light showers possible tonight with a cold front passage. The clouds will clear by early tomorrow morning, with abundant sunshine for us. It will be a few degrees warmer than today.

Upper 70s and low 80s will be with us all week, with clouds returning Wednesday ahead of our next system. Rain will be here Thursday with strong to severe storms Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has put the CSRA under a 15% probability of severe storms Friday. The timeline as of now looks to be Friday morning through early evening. Stay with us throughout the week for updates.

This weekend will be a bit cooler with upper 60s and sunshine back.