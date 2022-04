As of 7am Friday: Sky is clear with temps in the low, mid and upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine early then by noon we’ll see a few clouds and winds will pick up from the west at 5-15 mph with higher gusts to 30 mph. Tonight will be clear and breezy with morning lows in the upper 30s.

The weekend will be cooler than average with sunshine. Highs Saturday will be in the low 60s and low 70s by Sunday.