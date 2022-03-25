As of 4:30PM Friday: A wonderful end of the work week today, with sunny skies and temperatures just shy of average. The winds were strong however, with sustained winds as high as 25 mph and gusts in the 30s. We are going to calm a bit with our winds tonight as we cool down, but they will pick up once again as we head into Saturday. We are in a Wind Advisory from Saturday 12PM to 8PM for Wilkes, and Taliaferro counties. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory from Saturday 9AM to 11PM for Richmond, Burke, Columbia, Aiken, McCormick, Lincoln, Saluda, Edgefield, McDuffie, Barnwell, and Bamberg counties. With the moderate drought, and abnormally dry conditions we are in there is a Fire Weather Watch for all counties until 11pm tomorrow. We expect even breezier conditions tomorrow with gusts around 40 mph. It will be sunny all weekend long luckily, but you may want to wear a light jacket in the mornings, to fight back the wind chills.

Temperatures are on the rise starting Monday, and it will get very toasty for us. We will return to the 80s until storms return on Thursday. We are keeping our eyes on it, as of now there isn’t a threat for severe weather, but it could change. So stick with us for updates.