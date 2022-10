As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the 40s. Another nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs slightly above average at 84. Mostly clear tonight with morning lows in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase a little on Friday as a dry front moves in. Warmer Friday ahead of the front with highs in the upper 80s.

Cooler temps for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday.