Expect one more dry and warm day on Friday as high pressure remains in control. We could see some patchy fog early in the day, but it will burn off by midday. By the afternoon, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures soaring into the 80s. A few showers are possible late Friday night ahead of a cold front. Thunderstorms enter the picture late Saturday morning through the early afternoon. There is a threat of severe weather for eastern parts of the CSRA. The main hazards are heavy rain and damaging winds. Total rainfall amounts will be light. The temperatures take a tumble in the wake of the front, with highs in the 70s through next week. Rain chances return during the second half of the week.