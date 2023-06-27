11PM Tuesday- After several weeks of well below average temperatures, Summer heat is making an appearance! That means the humidity is going up as well. Tomorrow will be tolerable, but temperatures will soon climb into the mid 90s, and the heat index will be at or above 100 degrees starting Thursday.

The next several days will be mostly sunny with slim rain chances. Isolated storms become possible Friday through Sunday, but definitely not a washout. The main story is the heat, as high temperatures reach 96 degrees over the weekend. Dewpoints will be in the mid 70s, and lows will even be warm in the low 70s. Next week, temperatures will fall a bit back down to the low 90s, and rain chances increase. Expect scattered storms all next week, including Independence Day.