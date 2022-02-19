Sunny and Mild Saturday

As of 9AM Saturday- This weekend is starting out cold and sunny. Temperatures were around 30 degrees colder than they were 24 hours ago! However, highs really won’t be too chilly today. We will stay around average in the mid 60s both today and tomorrow with the sun sticking around.

This upcoming week will get interesting. Temperatures will rise big time into the 80s not only for one day, but for four days. Lows will also be warmer in the upper 50s. Monday and Friday look to be our rainiest days, with the days in between having minimal rain chances. Overall, it will be feeling like Spring to end the month of February!