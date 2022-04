As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is clear with temps in the low to mid 40s. Plenty of sunshine today with highs below average in the upper 60s. Tonight will be clear with temps in the upper 30s, A Frost Advisory is in effect for Saluda county until 9am Wednesday morning.

Partly cloudy late Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s and highs warm to the upper 70s bu Thursday.