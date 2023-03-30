As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Plenty of sunshine and a little warmer today with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Changes moving in as we close out March. The old saying “March comes in like a lamb and goes out like a lion” will hold true for Friday, the last day of March, into Saturday, the first day of April.

Partly cloudy, warm and dry Friday with highs in the low 80s. Showers and strong storms Saturday morning through early afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.