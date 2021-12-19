Sunnier Tomorrow, but Cooler. More Rain to Come

As of 7:30PM Sunday- We had a lot of heavy rain move through last night and early this morning. Rainfall totals showed that several locations received well over an inch, with some spots over 2 inches. Augusta got 1.95 inches. We have a few clouds left over for tonight, but they should clear out for tomorrow morning, and we could even see more sunshine. Temperatures are going back to average tonight, as we will get cooler than we have in a while, at 37.

Temperatures will be cooler not only tonight but for the next few days only reaching the low 50s. Cool weather will stay with us for the first half of next week, and on Tuesday, we will have our next rainmaker. It will be another cloudy and rainy day. By the end of the week, sunshine will return and so will the warm temperatures. That means that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be in the 60s, with mostly sunshine.