As of 4:30PM Thursday: Skies were cloudy today, but we are slowly clearing into the evening. Temperatures were cooler as result, sticking in the mid 60s. We do expect skies to clear up a lot more tomorrow with mostly sunny skies from Friday until next week. We are going to get breezier, with wind gusts picking up to around 25 to 40 miles per hour from Friday to Sunday morning.

While we will start the weekend and the work week with plenty of sunshine temperatures will remain below average, at least until we head into the middle of next week. We are also keeping our eyes on Thursday, with another stormy day ahead. This will be good news since even after all the rain we’ve already had, our drought is actually growing.