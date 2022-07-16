As of 6:30PM Saturday- A few showers, and storms out there this evening, but they are very isolated. These will continue to be brief, with not a lot of widespread rain or rainfall accumulation. The storms are not expected to be severe, and they should end around 9PM. The highs were in the upper 80s and low 90s, with conditions remaining warm and sticky through the night.

We are slowing continuing to see the temperatures rise, with just a change of degree from one day to the other. Just a quick isolated shower possible with mostly sunshine. Rain chances stay between 20-40% this week, so on the low side. Temperatures will hover around average in the low to mid 90s. Overall, a typical summertime week!