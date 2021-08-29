Tracking Hurricane Ida- Dry & Sunny Next Couple Days at Home.

As of 9AM Sunday- This morning we are tracking Hurricane Ida as Southeastern Louisiana prepares for a hard hit. Ida rapidly intensified overnight from a category 2 to a strong category 4 storm. Wind speeds as of the 9AM advisory are at 150 kt- not far from category 5 strength. The central pressure has dropped to 930 mb, and the storm is moving NW at 15 mph. Ida will make landfall near Grand Isle, LA over the next couple of hours. From western Louisiana all the way to the Florida Panhandle, storm surge is a concern. Life threatening 12-16 feet surge is possible around the Mississippi River Delta area. Torrential rain and extreme damaging winds are expected around the Gulf Coast.

Fortunately for the CSRA, Ida is making landfall far away from us. It will make a northeastern turn as it moves over land, however it will be significantly weaker by the time it comes our way. The center of the storm is expected to stay well to the north of our area, meaning we aren’t anticipating a ton of rain and the severe threat is low. It looks like the remnants of Ida will form a cold front, and that is what will bring us scattered showers and storms. These showers and storms will begin Tuesday afternoon, and they will be on and off until Wednesday evening. As of now, we are just under a marginal risk for both excessive rain and severe weather. A Vipir Alert Day is not issued at this time due to there still being changes to the forecast, but it is a possibility. Stay with us for updates.

Today and tomorrow will be sunny, dry and hot! Rain chances are at 0%, and all the sunshine will allow us to heat up to the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances increase Tuesday to 50%, and temperatures will drop back to the low 90s for the rest of the week.