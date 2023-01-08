As of 8AM Sunday: Another nice winter day for us with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. There will be an increase in clouds compared to Saturday, but we will still see the sun shining through the clouds throughout day. We will stay dry for the majority of the day with our best shot at some isolated showers coming in later in the evening and overnight hours. The line of showers is fast moving and any accumulation will be light.

Sun will return for the start of the work week and stick around for several days. A typical Winter trend of highs in the 60s and lows in the 30-40s continues as well.

Enjoy your day!