As of 8AM Sunday: We’re starting off the day with a layer of thick clouds and temperatures around 40 degrees. The clouds look a little gloomy, but we will stay dry and as we get into the early afternoon hours, the clouds will start clearing out and we will have a nice, sunny afternoon. High temperatures will be dependent on where you are in relation to the timing of the clearing, but all areas in the CSRA will make it into the upper 50s and some places even into the lower 60s!

Today kicks off a dry, warming trend that will stretch through Wednesday. Lots of sunshine to start the work week and temperatures gradually rising each day, peaking in the 70s mid week. Next chance of rain comes in on Thursday. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!!