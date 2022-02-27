As of 7AM Sunday- It’s a very overcast morning with light showers now moving into our northern counties. Temperatures are in the 50s, and really won’t get much warmer than that. Our southern counties will be slightly warmer in the mid 60s today. Rainfall totals will be between a tenth to a quarter on a inch, however some areas will see heavier rain and could receive up to 0.5 inches. Skies will be mostly cloudy until clearing out tomorrow afternoon.

Next week, temperatures will start in the mid to upper 60s until the middle of the week. We will start to see temperatures rise into the 70s and then back into the 80s by next weekend. The week will be mostly dry and pretty sunny.