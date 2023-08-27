Saturday night update: Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday, with highs in the mid-90s. Add in the humidity, and it will feel closer to 106° in some locations. Heat advisories are posted for our western counties until 8 p.m. Sunday evening. Be sure to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated! Rain and storm chances increase Sunday afternoon as the front and a low-pressure system get closer to us. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are the main threats. The front stalls and brings widely scattered showers and storms early to mid next week, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s! We will also be watching the Gulf of Mexico closely for tropical development, which could impact the forecast. Rain chances decrease going into next weekend, with temperatures warming back up.