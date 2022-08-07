As of 8AM Sunday- Today will be similar to yesterday with scattered storms starting around 12PM due to a sea breeze front and trough of low pressure. Expect some heavy rain along with thunder and lightning, but the storms are not expected to become severe. Highs will be slightly below average in the low 90s, but will definitely be cooler in places that receive rainfall. This pattern will stay in the place over the next few days as well.

We will see a pattern change Thursday. A cold front will approach us, bringing increased rain chances and potentially strong storms. The front will keep temperatures up to 5 degrees cooler, in the upper 80s and around 90. Low temperatures will also drop into the upper 60s. Rain chances decrease next weekend.