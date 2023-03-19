As of 8AM Sunday: Good morning and happy last day of Winter!! We end the season with lots of sunshine to enjoy, but make sure you don’t forget a jacket as you head out the door! Temperatures will be in the upper 30s-low 40s this morning, with today’s high only in the 50s.

Tomorrow, the sun will move over the equator for the vernal equinox at 5:24 PM to kick off the Spring season. You would think that would mean a nice warm day would be on tap, but not this year! We will bring in the first day of the new season with a VIPIR 6 Alert Day for a freeze warning! Subfreezing temperatures expected for the next 2 nights before we start a warming trend that quickly sends us to the other end of the thermometer.

Stay warm and enjoy your Sunday!