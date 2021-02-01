Sun will break out tomorrow, slow warm-up this week. – What to expect

Skies are slowly starting to clear tonight. We’ll see a chilly start to your Tuesday with a few afternoon clouds rolling in with a small disturbance moving through central South Carolina. My thinking is most of the clouds will be in the Eastern part of the CSRA where there might even me a quick shower or two. That activity will move out and everyone will see clear skies by Tuesday night with more sunshine and warmer temperatures by Wednesday. Looking ahead we are watching the chances of rain to increase Friday through the weekend with a major pattern change taking shape next week as we’ll see a genuine blast of Arctic air! More details to come!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Skies will slowly clear. Low 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with clouds more likely in the Eastern area of the CSRA. High 54 Augusta – South and West. East and North of Augusta 45-50

Tuesday night: Clear and cold. Low 29

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 57