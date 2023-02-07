As of 2 p.m.: It’s a terrific Tuesday across the CSRA, with plentiful sunshine and above-average temperatures in the 70s. Expect increasing clouds tomorrow ahead of our next weathermaker. A cold front will trigger showers Thursday afternoon. Thunderstorms enter the picture Thursday night and into Friday. Right now, the severe weather threat is low, but we will continue to monitor the trends and keep you posted. Temperatures plummet to the 50s this weekend, with sunshine returning. More unsettled weather is on tap for next week.