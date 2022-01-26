Sun, Sun, and More Sun…For Now

As of 4:30PM Wednesday: Another sunny and warmer day in the CSRA. We’ve been consistently seeing 60s over the last few days, but today was a hair cooler, while still being close to average. Sadly temperatures overnight have been plummeting into the 20s, and tonight will be no different. The thing to note for tomorrow morning, is the winds, we could have a wind chill in the low 20s and high teens to start, with how cold things are going to be to start.

We have a big cooldown for the weekend. A cold front Friday wont bring a lot of rain, but will bring a lot of colder air, getting back into the mid to upper 40s for highs. We do have hope on the horizon though, with the 60s returning and maybe even a 70!