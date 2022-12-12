7PM Monday- Happy Monday! It was a cloudy day with gradual clearing happening now. Drier air is moving in, and the clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop. Expect temperatures anywhere from the low 30s to low 40s. The warmer temperatures will be south of Augusta. It will be a cool Tuesday overall, only making it into the mid 50s. Clouds will return in the evening ahead of a strong system to our west.

Wednesday will be overcast with a few showers possible at night. Most of the rain won’t come until after midnight on Thursday. A warm front will pass the CSRA, bringing warmer temperatures and widespread showers with some heavy downpours. Thunderstorms are also possible but severe weather is not likely. 1-2″ of rain is expected. The rain should wrap up by the afternoon or early evening, with clearing skies as a cold front comes through following the warm front. This will drop high temperatures into the low to mid 50s and low temperatures to around freezing for the next several days.