As of 6PM Monday- It was a very cloudy start to the week, which kept temperatures much cooler than normal. Temperatures didn’t make it out of the 60s in Augusta! The clouds are clearing now, which will allow temperatures to drop significantly tonight, into the upper 40s.

Be sure to grab a jacket when headed out the door tomorrow. There will be a lot of sunshine though, which will make it feel very nice by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Mornings will stay chilly all week, but afternoons will gradually get warmer. By Friday, we will be in the mid 80s. Dry conditions stick around all week, with a dry front coming through Friday night. This will increase cloud cover, and bring cooler temperatures back by the weekend. Highs will be back in the mid 70s.