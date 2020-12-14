Sun returns tomorrow, but not for long. – What to expect

Weather

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Skies clearing tonight with sunshine for Tuesday. Our next storm system will move through the CSRA quickly Wednesday. With High pressure to the North, the Wedge will set up…this is where we see a Northeast wind…add periods of rain and showers and it’s a raw, wet chilly day. Once this system exits Wednesday night, skies will turn mostly sunny for Thursday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clearing and chilly. Low 35

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High 54

Tuesday night: Cloudy with rain late. Low 39

Wednesday: Periods of showers and rain. Breezy and chilly. High 49. Rain chance 60%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories