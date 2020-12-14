Sun returns tomorrow, but not for long. – What to expect

Skies clearing tonight with sunshine for Tuesday. Our next storm system will move through the CSRA quickly Wednesday. With High pressure to the North, the Wedge will set up…this is where we see a Northeast wind…add periods of rain and showers and it’s a raw, wet chilly day. Once this system exits Wednesday night, skies will turn mostly sunny for Thursday.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clearing and chilly. Low 35
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High 54
Tuesday night: Cloudy with rain late. Low 39
Wednesday: Periods of showers and rain. Breezy and chilly. High 49. Rain chance 60%