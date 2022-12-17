6PM Saturday- It’s been a very cloudy day, but skies are now clearing! There is a cold front that just passed the CSRA, and behind it comes some very cold air. Sunday will be starting out below freezing and then only making it to the low 50s in the afternoon. There will be a lot of sunshine through Monday morning! Then by Monday evening, another system will approach us from the west. This will bring an increase in clouds along with widespread light showers continuing through Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week will be very gloomy with cloud cover and scattered showers. There will be another wedge of cold air impacting us on Tuesday, limiting temperatures to only the mid to upper 40s. Lows will be a bit warmer in the upper 30s due to cloud cover overnight, but another big drop off is on the way!

A cold front will come through late Thursday or early Friday. Arctic air will then move in, dropping lows to the low 20s and highs to the low 40s over Christmas weekend. It’s possible it could get even colder than that! Rain showers are expected through part of the day Friday but sun should return for the weekend. Winter precipitation Thursday into Friday is a possibility, but unlikely at this time. Stay with us for updates as we get closer to the date.