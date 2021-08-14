Summertime Weekend Weather, Tropical Update on Fred & Grace

As of 10AM Saturday- This morning is warm and humid, with temperatures climbing into the 80s and dewpoints in the mid 70s. By around 2pm, the northern half of our area will start to see some thunderstorms. Scattered showers and storms, some with heavy rain, will continue until the sun goes down tonight. These will occur mostly in the north/central CSRA. Today will be hot, with a high of 96 but feeling like 105.

On Sunday, there is a higher chance of rain due to a cold front headed our way, along with the surge of tropical moisture from Fred. Expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day and evening, and slightly cooler temperatures, with a high of 90.

The forecast changes for the start of the work week as Fred heads towards the Gulf Coast. Impacts will occur here Monday evening and continue through Tuesday, however don’t worry too much about this. The track of Fred continues to shift westward, putting us further and further away from the center. We are still on the east side of the storm where the majority of the rain is, so I’m expecting us to get 0.5-2.” The severe threat is low. The biggest concern will be localized flooding from some heavy downpours. We will not see tropical storm force winds, but instead just breezy conditions, with up to around 20mph wind gusts. A Vipir 6 Alert Day is issued for Monday due to the uncertainty of the exact intensity and landfall of Fred. This could extend into Tuesday but its not likely. Stay with us on air and online for the latest updates and our impacts from Fred.

When it comes to the structure of Fred, its not looking too great. The land interaction with Cuba has interrupted its circulation. The Hurricane Hunters will be flying into Fred shortly to let us know if it still a depression. Despite its disorganization and weakening, it is still expected to strengthen as it moves over the the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. It is not expected to reach hurricane strength. Landfall will likely be Monday evening near the border of the Alabama and Florida coastlines.

In addition to Fred, as of early this morning, we had Tropical Storm Grace form in the Atlantic. Grace has a more compact center and is moving quickly towards the Caribbean. There are a lot of factors that could influence the intensity and track of Grace, so it’s too early to tell what our impacts will be. What we know now is that it should strengthen slightly over the next couple of days, but should not reach hurricane strength. It will follow a similar track to Fred, and near the Florida Keys by Thursday.