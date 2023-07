Sunday Morning Update: It’s going to be another day with below average air temps, right at 90 degrees, but with the humidity it will still feel like upper 90s to triple digit heat! The morning will be a mix of sun and clouds, but this afternoon expect showers and storms to start popping up and lasting through overnight hours. Be weather aware if you’re outside enjoying the end of the weekend, as we are under a marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat being heavy rain and gusty winds.