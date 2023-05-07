Sunday begins nice and cool, with most locations across the CSRA experiencing temperatures in the 50s. By the afternoon, temperatures will soar to the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. As a ridge develops overhead during the new week, disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. During the first half of the week, highs will begin in the upper 80s. In the second half of the week and into Mother’s Day weekend, we observe a cooldown to the lower to mid-80s.