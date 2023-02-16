2 PM: It’s a summer-like day across the CSRA, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Clouds are increasing out ahead of an approaching cold front that will deliver showers and a few thunderstorms Friday morning. The good news is that severe weather is not expected. The cold front will move at a quick pace, so only light amounts of rain are expected (<0.5″). We will also be dealing with breezy winds out of the west, gusting up to 30 mph. Skies clear Friday afternoon, with temperatures plummeting to near 30 Friday night. A much cooler day is on tap for Saturday as we kick off the weekend with highs only topping out in the 50s. We see above-average temperatures return going into next week, with unsettled weather arriving midweek.