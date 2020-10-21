Summer like temperatures will continue. – Check out your forecast

October has left the building! Well above normal temperatures will continue for several more days as we see Highs in the 80s and Lows in the 60s. Morning fog will be an issue in places, so extra care off to work and school. I think we’ll also see a few isolated showers most afternoons through Sunday with the warm temperatures and higher humidity.

Here’s your forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog late. Low 64

Thursday: Morning fog and clouds, then partly sunny, isolated showers possible. Warm and humid. High 84 Rain chance 20%

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog late. Low 64

Friday: Morning fog and clouds, then partly sunny, isolated showers possible. Warm and humid. High 84 Rain chance 20%