Summer like temperatures the next few days. – Check out the forecast

High pressure is right over us at the moment. This will give us rather pleasant nights and very warm…dry days tomorrow through Friday. Highs could top out Near 90 by Friday. However, all of the Fall weather temperatures fans…hang in there! A cold front will move through late Saturday and sweep out the 80s and bring in some refreshing Highs into the 70s and Lows in the 50s.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear, patchy fog possible by morning. Low: 59
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 86
Thursday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: 88
Friday: Mostly sunny, a bit muggy, very warm. High: 89
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers by afternoon. High: 87 Rain chance: 30%
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 77