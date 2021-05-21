Summer like temperatures kick-off the weekend. – What to expect

We’ll be stuck in a Hot weather pattern the next several days as strong High pressure will rule the Southeast tomorrow through late next week. We’ll see Highs in the upper 90s to Near 100 degrees. Humidity will remain low until we move into Wednesday as you’ll notice it will feel more muggy. It will also remain dry, as High pressure gives us sinking air and just a few afternoon clouds with no rain. The High will start to break down by the end of of next week with a bit cooler temperatures and a few late day showers/storms.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low 59

Saturday: Sunny, warmer. High: 92

Saturday night: Clear. Low 64

Sunday: Sunny, hot. High: 98 (Record 99)

Monday: Sunny, hot. High: 99 (Record 99)