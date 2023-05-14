Happy Mother’s Day! We kicked off the day with patchy fog, but it is now clearing with clouds sticking around. A few showers and storms could pop up across the CSRA this afternoon as a cold front moves through. Highs will approach 90 degrees. We wake up to more patchy fog on Monday, with temperatures in the middle 60s. A stationary front will trigger showers and storms during the day. High temperatures will be cooler in the lower 80s. Another front will bring showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday. The main threats are heavy rain and damaging winds. We remain stuck in the summer-like pattern of morning fog and afternoon showers and storms through the remainder of the week. Temperatures will remain in the 80s.