As of 8:00AM Sunday: A wonderful start to this Sunday, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures are going to jump up today, as we get into the afternoon. 90 degrees is expected around 4PM and 5PM. We do have the potential for a few isolated hit or miss showers, and storms, for this afternoon and evening.

The summer like conditions don’t just stop today, we will see a very similar day play our for Memorial Day itself tomorrow. With showers and storms once again possible in the afternoon and evening, and temperatures in the lower 90s. The temperatures will keep climbing though, as we get further into the week we could even reach the mid 90s!