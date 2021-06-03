Summer like humidity and late day storms expected. – Check out the forecast.

All the ingredients are here to give us warm, humid conditions with scattered late day showers and thunderstorms over the next several days. High pressure will move in briefly from the North on Saturday, this will limit afternoon storms…then as the High moves to our East, moist flow returns Sunday through much of next week. This will bring back more widespread afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Temperatures will be fairly seasonable with Highs in the upper 80s to Near 90.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, warm and humid. Low: 68 Rain chance: 40%

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 90 Rain chance: 50%

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms ending by late evening, muggy. Low: 68 Rain chance: 40%

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 92. Rain chance: 30%

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 90 Rain chance: 40%