Summer like humidity and afternoon showers returning. – What to expect

High pressure to our East will begin to pump more moisture into the CSRA starting tomorrow. You’ll notice it will feel more muggy and with the heating of the day and a small upper level disturbance to our East, we’ll see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms tomorrow. A cold front to our West will move our way as well, this will enhance our late day storm chance Thursday and Friday. It won’t be a wash out, however we’ll see much needed rain! Temperatures will be in the 80s to Near 90 and feeling every bit of June!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny, muggy with scattered showers and late day thunderstorms possible. High: 88 Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by midnight. Low: 66 Rain chance: 40%

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 90 Rain chance: 50%

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 88 Rain chance: 60%