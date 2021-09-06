Summer humidity returns along with Sctd. Showers/Storms. – Check out the forecast

A cold front will stall just to our south tonight through Thursday. This will give us a better chance of late day showers and thunderstorms with higher humidity values. This means we are not done with summer as its back to hot and humid conditions. The good news…another cold front will move through late Thursday, this should lower our humidity readings as we move into the weekend!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Warmer. Low: 70 Rain chance 30%

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 92 Rain chance: 50%

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Low: 70 Rain chance 40%

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 90 Rain chance: 40%