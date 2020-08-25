Summer heat and humidity returns! – Here’s your forecast.

High pressure moves in from the East the next few days, this will bring us a bit drier conditions with only isolated late day storms, however hotter temperatures with a Heat Index of 102 – 104 degrees. Hurricane Laura will remain to our West through Friday. A bit of Laura’s moisture may help aid to scattered thunderstorms for us by Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: A few showers early, then partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Low 73. Rain chance 30%

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. High 93. Heat Index 102-104. Rain chance 20%

Wednesday night: Fair Low 73

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. High 94. Heat Index 102-104. Rain chance 20%