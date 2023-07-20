As of 7am Thursday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 70s. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the middle 90s with heat indices around 108. The National Weather service in Atlanta has issued a Heat Advisory for our western lying counties in Georgia from noon until 8pm. There is also a chance for strong to severe storms for the entire CSRA this afternoon and early evening. The majority of the CSRA is under a slight risk for severe storms with the main threat being damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.