Wednesday Evening Update: Another freezing night on tap with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will stay clear with plenty of sunshine for Thursday. The afternoon will be a bit warmer than the past few days, topping off in the low 60s. At night, clouds will take over and temperatures will only fall into the upper 30s. You’ll really notice the warmth on Friday, as highs will reach the upper 60s. Friday will be a cloudy day with a 60% chance of rain. Some rain will move in late Friday morning, and then will return again in the evening.

Saturday will be our highest chance of rain, and it could be heavy at times. Rain will linger into Sunday and even Monday morning with skies staying cloudy. Highs will reach the 70 degree mark and lows will be near 60, so a huge change from tonight!

After the rain ends on Monday, we will dry and clear out. The majority of next week looks sunny and cool.