Monday Evening Update:

NEAR TERM: It’s a clear, dry, and cold night with subfreezing temperatures in the forecast. Lows will be in the mid 20s to low 30s tonight and tomorrow night. Tuesday will be another sunny day with highs in the mid 50s. Each day, through Friday, will be pretty similar, only getting a few degrees warmer.

LONG TERM: El Nino strikes again…making for another potential wet weekend. Low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico, but where exactly it moves is uncertain, and therefore, so are our impacts.

First possible scenario: the low pressure moves across the FL Panhandle and up towards the CSRA. This would bring us rain Saturday night through Monday morning.

Second possible scenario: the low pressure moves across southern FL and exits into the Atlantic before reaching us. This would keep all rain offshore and we would have a dry weekend and Monday.

As of now, I would say Saturday should be okay for outdoor plans. There’s definitely a higher chance of Sunday being wet, so I would keep that in mind when planning your weekend. Rain on Monday shouldn’t be a big issue. Also note that temperatures will change depending on the amount of rain and clouds we see. My thinking is mid 50s to low 60s, similar to what we are having all this week.

Of course we will keep you updated throughout the week!