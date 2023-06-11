6PM SUNDAY-

OVERVIEW: We have a break from the storms for now, but a cold front will move in overnight. There is some uncertainty of the speed of this front, but prepare for storms between the hours of 2AM-9AM. It is very likely that storms will be occurring when you head out the door in the morning! The storms will weaken as they pass through the CSRA, with the higher chance of severe weather in our far western counties. Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail. It will be humid as well in the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s.

SHORT TERM: Isolated storms will pop up tomorrow afternoon, but the severe threat will be over by then. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The front that is bringing us the storms overnight will stall to the south, and eventually lift back north on Tuesday. This will bring more storms Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. As of now, it looks like there will be a pretty high chance of severe weather. Stay with us for updates!

LOOKING AHEAD: High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s all this week, with low 90s over the weekend and into the next week. Low temperatures will be in the low to upper 60s. Expect and mix of sun and clouds along with at least 30% chance of rain each day.