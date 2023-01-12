AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Multiple rounds of severe weather pushed through the CSRA on Thursday, bringing with it damaging winds, torrential downpours, and funnel clouds that may have been tornadic.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were without power after the storms pushed through. Multiple counties were issued Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings as the strongest of the storms moved east through the metro.

The strongest concentration of the storms hit Warren County.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that there were a significant amount of power lines and trees down across the county, with the largest concentration of damage near the city of Warrenton. Trees were reported down in McDuffie County as well.

Multiple sightings of funnel clouds were reported along between Thomson and the cities of Warrenton and Washington. McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office said a funnel cloud was spotted in the air between Hart Creek and Lincolnton Highway traveling northeast.

It will take until Friday and possibly through the weekend for the damage to be surveyed, and for the National Weather Service to make the determination of if there were indeed tornadoes with these storms.