Strong storms possible tomorrow as rain chances increase. – Check out the forecast

Finally, a nice pattern change where we’ll see a better chance of rain over the next several days. Plenty of Atlantic and Gulf moisture will be with us along with a weak front that will move into the CSRA. This will help fire off showers and thunderstorms for Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has part of the CSRA under a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather, a few storms will contain heavy rain and gusty winds. Not going to issue a Vipir Alert Day as of now, for not expected a big outbreak of severe storms. Highs in the upper 80s with lots of humidity. Isolated storms for Friday with a return of more widespread late day storms for the weekend with seasonable temperatures. Typical summer weather pattern as we move into June.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible. Low: 67 Rain chance 20%

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain and gusty winds. High: 89 Rain chance: 60%

Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms until Midnight, muggy. Low: 68 Rain chance: 50%

Friday: Partly sunny, muggy with a few late day thunderstorms. High: 88 Rain chance: 30%