10PM Wednesday- VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY HAS ENDED…. You may be wondering what happened to today’s severe weather threat. Instead of starting the day with scattered storms, we had widespread rain come through with cloud cover. Rain and clouds stabilize the atmosphere, which makes severe weather unlikely. The hail, damaging winds, and tornado warnings stayed just to our south. This is where the atmosphere had more instability due to sunshine and the close proximity to the frontal boundary. However, we did have one severe storm with some pretty mean winds in a small portion of Screven County!

Now, the CSRA is dry with the exception of some light showers in Johnson and Emanuel County. The threat of severe weather is over until tomorrow evening. Other than more light rain in our southern counties, we’ll keep it dry through early Thursday afternoon. Due to the frontal boundary still stalling, we will see pop up thunderstorms across the entire CSRA later on. There is a marginal risk for our southwest counties, representing the area where storms could contain some hail and gusty winds.

Rain chances go down Friday through the weekend with temperatures going up. Highs will be back in the low 90s with just isolated storms. Next week looks pretty soggy with highs only in the low to mid 80s.