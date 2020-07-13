Stretch of Heat Coming to CSRA

While we’ve been slowly baking in the southeast we’ve seen our temperatures slightly climb the last week or two into the middle 90’s with a few places in the upper 90’s. It seems weeks ago we had a nice break from the heat with the cloudy and rainy conditions the “pre”- Tropical Storm Fay system brought us. We quickly snapped out of that and hit the blowtorch for mid July. Over the next week, at least, we will be seeing temperatures consistently in the mid to upper 90’s. This will begin to put a strain on a handful of different things.







Beginning this week we will start to see a pattern of general southerly winds which will keep us very hot and humid for the next 5 days. When we see the dew points get closer to 70, combined with our temperatures reaching the mid 90’s, we start to see the heat index or “feel like” temperatures creep around 100+. When the dew point reaches 68 degrees and the temperature outside reaches 95 degrees, combined, that gives us a 100 degree feel like temperature as a bar. From there the rate of the feel like temperature will depend on how the dew point and outdoor temperatures fluctuate in combination with each other.

Lastly, with it being so humid we will also carry the very slight chance for showers to pop up over the CSRA during the afternoon into the overnight period. It will continue to be hot and humid throughout the overnight period with possible reprieve from the heat during a shower as we go into our evenings.

It will be very hot for the near future for the south and most everyone in general. Make sure you stay hydrated and continue to drink lots of water. Sugary, caffeinated, and alcoholic drinks will use up all the water in your body faster with it being so hot. Heat exhaustion can kick in quicker without getting plenty of good ole fashioned H2O. Those with problems with the heat should make sure they have plenty of resources to keep them cool over the next week along with continued caution during the pandemic. Even if you can’t take the heat it’s okay, the kitchen has air conditioning you don’t have to leave. We’re on the backside of summer looking at Autumn in the distance with smoke coming from our shoes. In other words, it’s the dog days of summer.