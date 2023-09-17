Saturday night update: On Sunday, a low pressure system and frontal boundary will bring cloud cover and moisture, which will lead to showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will fall between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Some storms may be strong to severe, with risks of heavy rainfall, localized flooding, frequent lightning, and damaging winds. Due to the increased cloud cover and rainfall, highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Sunday night sees the arrival of a cold front that ushers in dry air just in time for the start of the workweek. Temperatures will hover around 80 degrees, and the week will be dry. Next Saturday marks the first day of fall, and the weather will reflect that with highs in the mid-70s and a slim possibility of showers. The following week will see similar rain chances, with highs around 80 degrees.